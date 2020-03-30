Much like other industries and businesses the Odia entertainment industry too has been feeling the heat of the coronavirus outbreak, with work coming to a standstill following the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Shootings have been halted, film releases have been postponed, shooting of television shows have been suspended indefinitely and music concerts, theatre shows and film festivals are being scrapped.

Needless to say, the pandemic is already started hurting the industry and biting into its profits. On the other hand, consumption of content has increased given that almost the entire country is spending days inside their houses. Sunday Post talks to a few directors to know their views on the current scenario that is taking its toll on the Odia entertainment industry.

Mihir Swain, director of mega soap, Nua Bohu, says, “The coronavirus pandemic has affected organisations and industries across the world, and its impact on the entertainment industry globally too has been equally big. Several A-list celebrities from Hollywood have taken to self-isolation. Besides, release of big budget Hindi films like Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi and others have been postponed as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus. Odia film and television industry is no exception. Nua Bohu was last shot March 16 and the telecast date was March 19. Although Odisha hasn’t reported too many positive cases of coronavirus, the country is now under lockdown and it will hurt the profits of everyone across the country. Given this situation there is no idea when things will get back to normal. Till then shootings of television shows, films, their release and other cultural events will be on hold or have to be completely scrapped. Those whose livelihood depends on daily work like technicians, light boys and spot boys, make-up men have been suffering the most. However, in order to return to normalcy, we need to respect the government decision and stay inside our homes.”

Kailash Mohapatra, director of daily soap, Rakhile Sie Mariba Kie, says, “Those who are part of the entertainment industry are like daily wage earners. When it comes to technicians, they would be suffering the most if the situation continues to be the same for a longer period because they earn on basis of daily work. The situation has become worse. Producers are hesitant to receive phone calls of actors as they will be asking to clear their payments, which is very difficult at this moment. Besides, the television and film industry, the theatre fraternity is also suffering a lot. Shows are being cancelled since March 16 on fears of the virus spreading at a faster rate. We had planned a series of events to celebrate World Theatre Day March 27. However, all had to be called off this year. We are so scared that we don’t know when we would get back to work. Although my next film script is ready, I don’t know its fate.”

Film director Tripati Sahu says, “Scripts and music of films that were to be shot and released during Raja festival are ready but we are unable to start shooting because of coronavirus fears. Technicians would have to bear the most as they are completely jobless now, with work coming to a standstill. Things will further become difficult if the situation continues to be the same for another month. Besides, producers have already started facing financial crunch because some actors who work in mega soaps are like salaried employees. Overall, everyone who is part of the industry is going to experience financial crisis. Although I am ready with my digital film Hey Bandhu Bidaya, we cannot release it at this moment.”

Subhankar Das, who has been part of several Hindi television shows and film, including Rustom, says, “It is like a nightmare. I had never imagined that the situation could get so bad. On March 16, Cine and Television Association in collaboration with Producers’ Association decided to cancel shooting of films and television soaps from March 19 to March 31. Seventy-five per cent of the shooting of my web series that is to be aired on Zee 5 is over and last schedule was to be shot in Mumbai. Following that I was to start shooting for a Netflix movie in March end. However, everything is on halt now. I now doubt if the Netflix film will start anytime soon. Moreover, I was to receive payment for some of my projects that I had already completed shooting for but that too is now stuck. I have already started feeling the heat and this is likely to stay for another three to four months. Also, I am stuck in Mumbai because of the lockdown and cannot go back to my village in Jajpur. This is further increasing my costs.”

RASHMI REKHA DAS, OP