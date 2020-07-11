Berhampur: At a time when COVID-19 cases are exponentially increasing in Ganjam district, Berhampur circle jail has so far reported 17 COVID-19 positive cases.

With the district accounting for 38 per cent of the state’s COVID-19 tally, the situation in the district has been grim amd things at Berhampur circle jail are no better either.

While talking to the OrissaPOST, jailor Sashikant Mahalik informed that out of the total 743 inmates, about 300 have already been released through interim bails. This was to ensure social distancing among the prisoners.

“But for the ones convicted in rape or murder cases, all the other new prisoners are being released in bails. Meanwhile, 50 convicts have been shifted to Digapahandi jail. Some of them are also being released in bails following court orders,” said Mahalik.

From the fact that the circle jail first reported its COVID-19 case in the month of June and it has now reached 17, it can well be guessed how serious the situation at the prison is.

PNN