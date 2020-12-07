Mumbai: Varun Dhawan has recently tested positive for coronavirus. The actor shared a post on his Instagram profile Monday morning after being hit by the COVID-19 virus. Varun Dhawanwas busy with the promotions of Coolie No 1. Then he had begun shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. However, in the midst of shooting in Chandigarh, he along with Neetu Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19.

“So as I returned to work in the pandemic era and I have contracted COVID-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not COVID-19,” the actor wrote on his post. Varun also asked his fans to be ‘extra careful’ and added, “So please be extra careful. I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The actor had initially posted a picture collage along with his friends and had captioned it: ‘Vitamin Friends’” However, he shared a new post with the same text.

Varun Dhawan had started shooting for Jug Jugg Jiyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli. The film is backed by Karah Johar’s ‘Dharma Productions’. However, the film’s shoot was halted after Varun and reportedly Neetu contracted the virus. Anil in one his tweets revealed that he had tested negative for coronavirus.