Dharmagarh: A teacher who was arrested for spreading rumours pertaining to coronavirus outbreak on social media has been suspended for his action.

The teacher has been identified as Bindu Mahananda.

According to sources, the teacher had allegedly posted on WhatsApp about a person being infected with coronavirus in Khaliakani village. The report turned out to be fake during verification following which action was initiated against the teacher. He was arrested under the direction of Kalahandi SP Battula Gangadhar.

It may be mentioned here that the state government has prepared and issued ‘Odisha COVID-19 guidelines’ on basis of sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 which makes the act of spreading rumours a punishable offence under the law.

PNN