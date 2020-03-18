Palghar: A case was registered against two doctors for allegedly selling “medicine” to cure COVID-19 infection in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said Wednesday.

Dr Sarvar Raje Khan and Dr Subashchandra Yadav from Vasai town allegedly made false claims that they can cure coronavirus with their medicines, Palghar police PRO Hemant Katkar said.

While Khan had put up a board outside his clinic announcing availability of preventive medication, Yadav claimed that he can administer an antidote to the virus for Rs 100 per dose, he said.

The duo has violated the district collector’s orders against rumour mongering, the official said.

Offences were registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Rules, 2005 with Tulinj and Valiv police stations, Katkar said.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, he said.

PTI