New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all Central government offices and Governors’ offices to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed script, text, diction and pronunciation while singing or playing the National Song and the National Anthem, reiterating the protocols governing their use at official functions across the country.

In a fresh order issued to all central government departments and Governors’ offices, the Ministry restated the existing rules governing the occasions on which the National Song and the National Anthem are to be sung or played, while stressing that they must always be rendered with accuracy and due respect.

According to the MHA, the orders contain an exhaustive list of occasions on which the National Song and the National Anthem of India “shall be played or sung” and the occasions on which they “may be sung or played.”

The order, dated July 9, stated that the National Song shall be sung during civil investiture ceremonies, on the arrival of the President at formal State functions and other government-organised events, as well as on his departure from such functions.

It will also be sung immediately before and after the President addresses the nation through All India Radio (AIR) and television.

The order further stated that the National Song shall also be played on the arrival of the Governor or Lieutenant Governor (LG) at formal State functions within their respective states or Union Territories and on their departure from such events. It will also be played when the National Flag is brought on parade.

“It is to be noted that while singing or playing the National Song and the National Anthem, their correct script/text and diction/pronunciations should be followed strictly,” the order said.

The Ministry added that the correct text and pronunciation guide for both the National Song and the National Anthem have been made available on its official website for reference.

The order further stated that the National Song may also be played on any other occasion for which special instructions are issued by the Government of India.

The MHA also clarified the protocol to be followed in states where a State Song is performed alongside the National Song and the National Anthem.

“In some of the States, State Song is also sung and played along with National Anthem/National Song. It is stated that whenever State Song is sung or played with National Song/National Anthem, both the National Song and National Anthem shall be sung or played together; and National Song will be sung or played first, followed by National Anthem,” the order said.

The Ministry also referred to its earlier order dated January 28, which laid down the first detailed protocols for singing the National Song.

Under those guidelines, the six-stanza official version of the National Song, with a duration of approximately three minutes and ten seconds, is to be sung at official ceremonies such as the arrival of the President, the unfurling of the National Flag and speeches delivered by Governors.

“When the National Song and the National Anthem are sung or played, National Song will be sung or played first,” the earlier order stated.

It further specified that everyone present in the assembly where the National Song is sung shall stand in attention as a mark of respect.

The Central government is currently observing the 150th year of ‘Vande Mataram’, and the Ministry reiterated that while it is not possible to prepare an exhaustive list of occasions on which the National Song may be sung, there is no objection to its performance, including mass singing, provided it is rendered with due respect and proper decorum.

“It is not possible to give an exhaustive list of occasions on which the singing (as distinct from playing) of the official version of the National Song can be permitted. But there is no objection to the singing of the National Song accompanied by mass singing so long as it is done with due respect as a salutation to the motherland and proper decorum is maintained,” the order stated.

The resolution adopted by the Constituent Assembly January 24, 1950, under which the composition consisting of the words and music known as ‘Jana Gana Mana’ was adopted as the National Anthem of India, subject to such alterations in the words as may be authorised by the government whenever required.

The song ‘Vande Mataram’, which played a historic role in India’s freedom struggle, was accorded equal honour and status alongside ‘Jana Gana Mana’ by the Constituent Assembly.