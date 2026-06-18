Bhubaneswar: A day after state Vigilance nabbed Mancheswar police station Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rajesh Kullu and a home guard driver Jyoti Ranjan Behera in a bribery case, the commissionerate police dismissed the duo and another home guard from service under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India, officials informed Thursday.

While the ASI was dis missed immediately, the two home guards were served termination notices by the Commissionerate Police. According to information, Kullu was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly accepting a bribe totalling Rs 1 lakh from an accused to return two seized mobile phones and provide him undue favour in a case the accused is involved.

As per the Vigilance officials, Kullu had already collected Rs 80,000 from the complainant and later demanded an additional Rs 20,000 for the release of the phones. Behera was accepting the final instalment of Rs 20,000 outside the police station for Kullu June 17 when the Vigilance team appeared in front of him.

Behera reportedly threw the cash into a nearby bush and attempted to flee along with Kullu. Both were later nabbed af ter a brief chase. Apart from Behera, another Home Guard, Abdul Sarfaraj Khan was also served a termination notice for his alleged involvement in the case. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officials informed.