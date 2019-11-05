Berhampur: The fact sheet in annual report furnished by state Vigilance department has indicated an increasing trend in the number of corrupt officials in Ganjam district, a report said.

Five districts including Ganjam come under the Berhampur division of Vigilance department. It has registered 336 cases in total over the past five years and 10 months, out of which there are 48 cases of disproportionate assets, 177 vigilance-trap cases and 111 mis-cases. Similarly, 87 charge-sheeted persons were found guilty in different corruption cases by the vigilance court, the report added.

According to Vigilance Additional Superintendent of Police Santanu Kumar Padhi, “49 officials were convicted in vigilance-trap cases, three in disproportionate assets cases and 35 in different miscases.”

Statistical comparison of cases:

YEAR TOTAL TRAP DISPROPORTIONATE MISCASE

ASSETS

2014 51 24 03 24

2015 63 34 08 21

2016 66 42 11 13

2017 67 23 12 32

2018 60 35 09 16

2019(Oct) 29 19 05 05

PNN