Bhubaneswar, Jan 19: Due to public demand. the Cotton-Fab Expo 2021 has been extended till January 27, a senior official of the event said Tuesday. “This is a best opportunity for customers who are fond of traditional Indian textiles and want to buy those directly weavers and artisans. This expo is a one-stop shop for varieties of handloom items from across India. Also the products on display are being sold at very affordable prices,” said Javed Alam, who is the in-charge of the expo.

The official also said that an array of handloom sarees, dress materials, kurtas, stoles, dupattas and other items are available at the expo at very affordable prices. He informed that the variety of products available at the expo makes it a very lucrative destination to visit.

The most popular items on display among the visitors so far has been Banarasi and jamdani sarees. Also a large number of buyers are making a beeline for batik-printed dress materials, said an official. Kantha printed sarees from West Bengal have also been on huge demand, he added.