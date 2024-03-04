Baripada: Kuliana police here seized smuggled cough syrup worth Rs 1.68 lakh after conducting a raid at Kuchei Gangraj area in this town in Mayurbhanj district, Saturday night. Police also arrested the accused smuggler identified as Rakesh Prasad Saha, 38, a resident of Sukhuapoda area. According to reports, during night patrolling the police team got a tip-off about the smuggling of cough syrup in a van and conducted a raid.

Police seized eight cartons of cough syrup from the vehicle. The approximate value of the cough syrup would be worth Rs 1.68 lakh, said the police. Police seized the van, Rs 4,030 in cash, and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused and initiated an investigation into the matter, said Public Relations Officer (PRO) Dalamani Bhoi in a press conference organised at the district police headquarters.