Balasore: Excise Department officials conducted a raid at Sunhat locality under Sadar police limits of Balasore district Wednesday morning and arrested two persons for selling country liquor.

The sleuths have seized 500 litres of country liquor from the possession of the accused.

The accused men have been identified as Rabindra Pradhan- a resident of Agarpada locality and Laxmidhar Sethi from Sribantapur village under Sadar police limits.

A vehicle was also seized from their possession, it was learnt.

PNN