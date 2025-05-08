Keonjhar: Town police Wednesday cracked the murder case of a 70-year old woman as they arrested the granddaughter and grandson-in-law of the victim. The victim was identified as Birma Munda, a native of Gambharia (Mundasahi) village under the Town police limits, while the accused were Gangi Munda, 35, and her husband Chhotu Munda, 38, in the area. The incident occurred late Tuesday night when the couple had a heated brawl with the elderly woman over an issue. Enraged, the couple picked up the elderly woman and hurled her to the ground.

The woman sustained critical injuries and lost her senses. The villagers found the woman lying dead at home and informed the police. Police personnel rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. A forensic team was also pressed into service. A case was registered in this connection, and the body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem, IIC Srikant Sahu of Town police station said. Further investigations were on.