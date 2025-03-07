As AI technology advances rapidly, a new trend is emerging. Couples are now using ChatGPT to resolve their relationship disputes. Due to the high cost of traditional therapy, many couples are turning to chatbots for advice and to settle long-standing conflicts.

For Dom Versaci and Abella Bala, ChatGPT has been a game-changer. Instead of spending large sums on human therapy, the couple has been using an AI-powered tool to work through their issues, as reported by the New York Post. Interestingly, they have relied on ChatGPT to mediate their conflicts for six months. “ChatGPT has saved our relationship,” said Abella Bala, a 36-year-old influencer talent manager from Los Angeles.

For just $20 a month for the premium package, ChatGPT provides couples with valuable communication tips. This affordable AI-powered tool has helped the Los Angeles couple resolve their differences without expensive therapy or heated arguments, fostering a deeper understanding of each other’s perspectives. “ChatGPT is really helpful in weirdly reducing conflict; neither of us wants to argue back and forth with a robot,” said Abella Bala. “Therapy is expensive, and sometimes you need a neutral third party to tell you who’s going crazy,” added Dom Versaci.

Robo-therapy is gaining popularity among cost-conscious couples across the U.S. Since therapy sessions with a human practitioner can be prohibitively expensive. New Yorkers, for instance, face fees of over $400 per session; many couples are opting for chatbots as a more affordable alternative.

However, it is important to note that ChatGPT’s capabilities are still in their early stages, and the advice offered is often generic and limited in scope. According to Ashley Williams, a licensed mental health advisor in New York, AI technology is not yet ready to replace the expertise of trained mental health professionals.