In a unique marriage, newly married couple, Priyadarshana Sabadra and Rushabh Gogad, who tied the knot April 19, broke all the stereotypes in an Indian wedding with a simple register marriage at the court avoided unnecessary expenditure on lavish wedding events and distributed helmets to cover 500 guests.

Priyadarshana’s father, Rajendra Sabhadra said that the concept came to my mind after the city police’s pro-helmet campaign. Everyone understands the necessity of using helmets, but we hardly go out and purchase one. So, we decided to gift ISI marked good quality helmets to all our guests in the hope that most of them will use it. Those who don’t drive two-wheelers have the option to hand it over to the needy.

The concept was a great hit among all the guests who came to give their blessings to the newly married couple. Among the many guests who appreciated the concept was commissioner of police, Ravinder Kumar Singhal who also presented the helmets to some of the guests.

Many netizens have praised the idea. A social media user wrote, ‘Super idea.These days the amount of money people spend (waste?) on weddings is ridiculous. I’ve gotten a few invites recently which said the usual “blessings only”, but also followed that up with a list of a few charities that were dear to their heart and could be donated to if you were still keen on giving a gift. If I can be a bit picky about the couple giving out helmets… only wish they were full-face helmets!’