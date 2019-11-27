Mumbai: From the beginning ‘Bigg Boss 13’ has always been in the headlines. It will definitely continue to do so with the promoters adding a bit of romantic spice.

A promo of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’ was released Monday. It showed contestants Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai romancing each other. This will happen when the inhabitants of the Bigg Boss house will perform a task.

This is not the first time when couples have been seen romancing in the Big Boss house. It had happened earlier also. Let us find out incidents of love that took place within the Bigg Boss house.

Payal Rohatgi-Rahul Mahajan

In season 2, Payal and Rahul grabbed eyeballs for their sensuous massages and close proximity in the swimming pool. There chemistry was there for all to see. Later, Rahul started to ignore Payal and turned his attention to Monica.

Veena Malik-Asmit Patel

Bigg Boss Season 4 contestants Veena Malik and Asmit Patel’s sizzling hot chemistry was liked by the audience. The affair between the two reached such a stage that some of the footage had to be edited.

Gauhar Khan-Kushal Tandon

During Bigg Boss 7, love blossomed between Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon. These two lovebirds were often seen singing together, playing games and holding each other’s hands. They were genuinely one of the most adorable couples of Bigg Boss, though they later went on different paths.

Gautam Gulati-Diandra

Bigg Boss Season 8, Gautam Gulati and Diandra made a lot of headlines for their bold moments. Also, there were rumours that Diandra got eliminated from the show as she had turned pregnant during her stay in the house.

Tanisha Mukerji-Armaan Kohli

In Bigg Boss season 7, the love story of Tanisha Mukerji and Armaan Kohli was one of the most controversial and boldest in the history of the show. Their affair turned out to be steamy that host, Salman Khan had to intervene and warn them. Rumours suggested that Arman and Tanisha were caught naked on camera. Then there was also a video of Arman asking Tanisha for sexual favours which became viral on the internet.