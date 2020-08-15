The history of the Indian freedom struggle is all about bravery and selfless sacrifice. Countless nationalists have laid down their precious lives for a free India. There are many like Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Roy and Chandra Sekhar Azad who continue to inspire generations by their indomitable spirits. However, there are certain incidents and places on which history is pretty silent and not too many people are aware of.

Sahid Nagar in Bhadrak district is one such place which still carries the scars of one of the bloodiest massacres the history has even witnessed. In one of the most tragic incidents to have occurred in the pre-Independence era, as many as nine freedom fighters were shot dead by the police September 22, 1942. Ahead of the 74th Independence Day celebrations, Sunday POST takes a look at the event and presents what the living Indian Independence activists have to say about it.

History

It was during the 1940s when fight against British rule was at its peak across the nation. Mahatma Gandhi called upon every Indian to join the Quit India Movement in August and people of the then undivided Balasore district responded like never before. Public outrage against the British rule was gathering momentum following Mahatma’s call. In Bhadrak, people of Dhusuri first joined the movement by holding frequent meetings whipping up public passion against the British Raj. Thanks to the fearless leadership of Sardar Muralidhar Panda, Muralidhara Jena, Nabakishore Nayak, Kamadeba Nayak, Ugresana Bhuyan and Chakradhara Behera, Ramahari Goswami and Brajakishore Rout, Dhusuri was declared free from British rule August 28, 1942. It was then British officer Major Fox had ordered policemen to nab Muralidhara who was spearheading the movement in the area. Police came to Sriganga where he was addressing a huge gathering a day before the shootout. After reaching Sriganga, the police found the area empty and moved to Lunia. Before taking punitive action, the police chalked out a strategy at Chandiaposi in the wee hours of September 22, 1942. Acting on a tip-off, Panda also drew up an action plan to counter the police. As part of the plan, the freedom fighters were alerted to get ready for a counter offensive. Conches were blown aloud to alert the locals for a fight. As many as 10,000 people from several villages converged to combat the police. Cornered, the police had no way but to surrender before the angry mob. Their arms were snatched away by the freedom fighters. But the police personnel were Odias. They played a trick to convince the mob that though they were serving the British, they actually supported the locals. The agitating people got convinced and returned the guns to the police. The police then sprayed bullets on the agitating mob killing nine and injuring over a hundred.

Gopinath Jena, Chintamani Das, Shankar Behera, Agani Sahu, Nidhi Mahalik, Krushna Mahalik, Shyam Mahalik, Nabakishore Nayak and Gouri Jena made the supreme sacrifice.

Present status

In memory of the martyrs, a memorial pillar has been set up at Lunia, a place which was later named as Sahid Nagar by former Odisha Chief Minister Harekrushna Mahatab. Recently, the state government accorded tourist destination status to the spot. Apart from renovating the pond which was a witness to the massacre and the memorial pillar, no other initiative has been taken to give the spot its due recognition. Every year, locals along with members of Sahid Smruti Committee gather near the pond at Lunia to pay homage to the martyrs September 22. They also observe Independence Day, Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti on the spot every year.

Freedom fighters speak

Dhusuri-based Ramahari Goswami is among the few living freedom fighters in the country. Goswami joined the movement when he was in Class VI. He came under the police scanner after torching Bhandaripokhari police station. Later, he was arrested and sent to the Balasore jail for five months in 1942 and then for another three months in 1943. He was felicitated by the President on two occasions – first in 2014 and then in 2018. The 94-year-old will once again be honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of August Movement.

He says, “Inspired by Gandhi’s clarion call, I joined Quit India movement in August 1942 when I was in Class VI. I was in Dhusuri when Lunia massacre took place. I had learnt from fellow freedom fighters that as many as 15 police personnel were sent to nab our leader Muralidhara Panda. However, they were panicked seeing a gathering of 10,000 people. They surrendered their arms to freedom fighters and convinced the latter that they were in support of locals. The agitating people were tricked into returning guns to the police. After getting their guns, police first tried to scare the freedom fighters by resorting to blank firing. Then, they opened fire killing nine freedom fighters.”

He, however, rues that the state government has done little for those who died in police firing. “Apart from erecting a memorial pillar and renovating the pond which witnessed the harrowing incident, the government has done nothing to recognise the sacrifice. We have been demanding to set up statues of nine martyrs, but the government is yet to pay heed to it. Thanks to efforts of Sahid Smruti Committee, a statue of our leader Muralidhar Panda was set up. Family members of freedom fighters are leading a life of penury due to government apathy.”

Brajakishore Rout, who is among others to be felicitated by President on the occasion of Kranti Diwas, played an active role in setting Bhandaripokhari police station afire. Besides, he witnessed bloodbath at Lunia. At the age 92, Rout laments that the government hardly cares for kin of satyagrahis who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation. “Honouring the freedom fighters have become regular affairs during Independence Day celebrations. Family members of freedom fighters are literally living in poverty. They don’t even have a pucca house to reside and are struggling for their livelihoods.”

Rout urged the government to offer employment opportunities to freedom fighters’ kin in recognition to the sacrifice of their predecessors

Bhagirathi Sahu, another freedom fighter of the locality and son of Agani Sahu who was killed in the Lunia firing, says “It hurts when people fail to acknowledge the sacrifice of Lunia victims. We had set up a Sahid Mandap years back. It got renovated thanks to the efforts of former MLA Muktikanta Mandal. Kabi pond which witnessed the bloodbath also got a facelift thanks to the legislator. I would like to request government to extend its support to family members of the freedom fighters who were felled by police bullets.”

What the kin have to say:

Maheswar Sahu, grandson of martyr Agani Sahu says, “I consider myself fortunate enough to get a job at our village high school at a time when other freedom fighters’ sons and grandsons of Nidhi Mahalik, Shankar Behera, Gouri Jena, Chintamani Das and Gopinath Jena work as daily labourers for their survival. However, the government is yet to take note of their plight.”

Satyanarayan Panda, son of Muralidhara Panda who led freedom movement at Lunia and Dhamanagar, says, “It’s become a fashion for VIPs to visit Lunia on either Sahid Diwas or Independence Day or Republic Day and address public. But no initiative is being taken to install statues of those who made the highest sacrifice to set the nation free from bondage.”

Rashmi Rekha Das, OP