Lahore: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Pakistan’s Gujranwala extended Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed’s judicial remand for another 14 days, as reported Wednesday by ‘Geo TV.

Hafiz Saeed, a UN designated terrorist whom the US has placed a USD 10 million bounty on, was travelling to Gujranwala from here to get pre-arrest bail in terror financing cases registered against him there when he was arrested July 17. On the same day, he was presented before the ATC that sent him on judicial remand for seven days.

The court directed the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police to present a complete chargesheet against Saeed by August 7.

The CTD July 3 had registered 23 FIRs against 13 top leaders of JuD including Hafiz Saeed on the charges of ‘terror financing’ in different cities of Punjab province.

US President Donald Trump had hailed Saeed’s detention and said it was a result of ‘great pressure’ exerted by his administration on Pakistan in the last two years.

Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. He was listed under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

Saeed’s arrest is also being seen as a pressure on Pakistan in connection with its commitment to the Financial Act Task Force (FATF) whose next deadline is in October.

PTI