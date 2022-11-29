New Delhi: A court here Tuesday rejected the bail plea of former Congress legislator Asif Khan in a case of alleged manhandling of a police officer.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shikha Chahal rejected the bail plea of Khan who was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody Saturday after being arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a police officer and manhandling him.

A detailed order is awaited.

An FIR was registered at the Shaheen Bagh police station against Khan under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.