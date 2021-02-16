New Delhi: A local court here Tuesday allowed climate activist Disha Ravi to get warm clothes, masks, books and other things. Disha Ravi has been arrested in connection with the toolkit document in support of farmers’ protests.

The Patiala House Court has also permitted Ravi to speak to her mother and other family members. Ravi will also be allowed to access a copy of the first information report (FIR) filed in her arrest. She will also be given other documents related to her case.

The activist was arrested from Bangalore last Saturday by the Delhi Police. She had allegedly created and shared a protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws. Ravi along with Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk created the toolkit. Delhi Police had claimed Monday alleged that the toolkit was shared with others to tarnish India’s image.

Meanwhile the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has written to the Delhi Police seeking a detailed report of the toolkit case. In the letter the DCW has asked the police why Ravi was not provided with a lawyer of her own choice. The DCW also alleged that Ravi was brought to Delhi without a proper transit remand. However, the Delhi Police had earlier said that all legal procedures were followed during the arrest and transit of Ravi.