New Delhi: The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 27,897, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Monday.

In a morning update, the Health Ministry said, of the total cases at least 20,835 are active. A total of 6,184 individuals have been cured and discharged while 872 people lost their lives. One person migrated to other country.

The state of Maharashtra remains the worst hit with 8,068 cases and 342 fatalities, followed by Gujarat with 3301 cases and 151 deaths and Delhi with 2,918 cases and 54 casualties, according to the Health Ministry data.

COVID-19 cases spiked up to 2,185 in Rajasthan and 2,096 in Madhya Pradesh.

States where the cases crossed 1,000 mark are Tamil Nadu (1,885), Uttar Pradesh (1,868), Telengana (1,002) and Andhra Pradesh (1,097).

Other states and UTs that have reported cases of novel coronavirus are — West Bengal (649), Punjab (313), Karnataka (503), Jammu and Kashmir (523), Kerala (458), Haryana (289), Bihar (274), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (33), Chandigarh (30), Chhattisgarh (37), Jharkhand (82), Ladakh (20), Odisha (108), Puducherry (7), Himachal Pradesh (40) and Uttarakhand (50).

