Bhubaneswar: The rapid spread of coronavirus continued in Odisha as five persons from Balasore district tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, according to the Health and Family Welfare department.

The new cases took the total tally in the state to 108. The number of active cases in Odisha stands at 75 with 35 patients recovering from the disease so far. The Health department said that the total number of active cases in Balasore district now stands at 15.

A total of 2287 COVID-19 tests were done in the state yesterday, it added.

PNN