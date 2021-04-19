Bhubaneswar: With Odisha reporting Monday the highest-ever new COVID-19 cases of 4,445, a total of seven districts have come under the ‘Red Zone’. These Red Zone districts are Sundargarh, Khurda, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Cuttack, Kalahandi and Bargarh. Currently these seven districts have an active caseload of 4,375, 3,841, 1,408, 1,377, 1,303, 1,255 and 1,236 respectively.

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases has shocked all and sundry. The administration is battling round the clock to check the second wave. Khurda and Sundargarh districts have been the two worst-affected. Sundargarh reported 720 new COVID-19 cases Monday while for Khurda the figure was 587. Malkangiri has the lowest active cases at 30 with nine new additions Monday.

When the pandemic first broke in India, Odisha had also been affected. However, during the first wave, the highest number of cases recorded in a day stood at 4,356 which happened September 26, 2020. So Monday’s record spike will certainly be a worrying cause for many. Currently, Odisha has an active caseload of 3,72,703 patients.