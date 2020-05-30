Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 96 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 1819, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department Saturday.

Of the 96 new cases, Ganjam reported 6, Jajpur 6, Balasore 4, Khurda 9, Bhadrak 7, Cuttack 6, Puri 1, Kendrapara 10, Balangir 7, Jagatsinghpur 6, Nayagarh 1, Sundargarh 7, Deogarh 4, Keonjhar 1, Kalahandi 5, Gajapati 10, Nuapada 4 and Dhenkanal 2.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 833 while 977 have been cured. The death toll remains at seven.

PNN