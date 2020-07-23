Bargarh: Amid the spike of the COVID-19 cases in Bargarh district, the district administration has decided to enforce a six-day shutdown in half of the district where the number of COVID-19 cases are the highest in number.

The shutdown will be in force from 9:00pm Thursday to 9:00pm of July 28.

The complete shutdown will be imposed in six blocks under Bargarh sub-division including Atabira, Atabira NAC, Veden, Bhatli, Bargarh, Bargarh Municipality, Ambavona, Barpali and Barpali NAC. Similarly, Sohela Block, Bijepur Block, Bijepur NAC and Padmapur NAC under Padmapur Sub-division will also remain shut.

Sources said, the district administration had earlier plans for a complete shutdown in Bargarh till July31. However, some business organisations and trade unions objected against the move.

The administration, owing to the objection by trade unions, brought some relaxation in the shutdown norms and declared a shutdown in half of Bargarh till July 28.

The district administration have permitted essential services like hospitals, nursing homes, medicine stores, petrol pump and shops selling fruits, vegetables, grocery and milk to remain operational. Essentials shops will be open from 6:00m to 1:00pm, the order said.

All other shops, private and government offices will remain closed. However, Fire station, electricity office and emergency section at collector’s office will remain open.

With 24 new positive cases reported Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district has reached at 323.

