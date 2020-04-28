Aradi: Continuing its fight against coronavirus, Bhadrak district administration sealed its borders and all the boat jetties Tuesday.

The move followed after Bhadrak was declared as a ‘deep red zone’. Aradi police sealed Bhadrak-Kendrapara border at Muan Ghat and Bhadrak-Jajpur border at Bodak. Tinitar and Dhanakhania boat jetties have also been sealed, putting an end to any scope of going out of the district.

When contacted, Aradi police station officer Pradeep Nayak said that they have been keeping a close watch to ensure none from the other districts enter Bhadrak.

Notably, Bhadrak district’s total tally stands at 19 with three reports coming positive for COVID-19 Monday. Of the three patients, two are from Basudevpur block and the other belongs to Bant block. All of them have West Bengal travel history.

Three more areas – Kismatkrushnapur and Chudamani of Basudevpur block and Charigaon panchayat of Bant block-have been declared as containment zones, taking the total containment zones in the district to 21.

PNN