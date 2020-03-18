Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday asked local markets to change their business hours in view of coronavirus outbreak in the state.

BMC authorities have put restrictions on several local markets of Bhubaneswar in view of coronavirus outbreak. The local markets in the state capital will now function from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm till March 31, 2020.

Unit-I daily market, Unit-II market, Saheed Nagar market, Ruchika daily market, Indradhanu daily market, Old town daily market, and Damana market will function as per the revised timing until March 31, 2020, a source in the BMC said.

The zonal deputy commissioners may assess the position of other daily and weekly markets apart from the above-mentioned list, the source added.

PNN