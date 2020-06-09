Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday reported 146 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 3,140, informed the state department of information and public relations.

Among the fresh cases, 127 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 19 contracted the virus locally. Khurda district reported the highest number of cases with 19.

While Ganjam recorded 18 cases, Jagatsinghpur eight, Sundargarh and Balasore — seven each, Deogarh five, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj and Kalahandi — three each, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Kandhamal and Kendrapara — two each, Jajpur, Bolangir, Dhenkanal and Malkangiri — one each.

These apart, 61 NDRF/ODRAF personnel who returned from Amphan duty in West Bengal also tested positive for the infection.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,136 with total recoveries of 1,993.

PNN