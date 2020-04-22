Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA) has set up a control room to help MLAs in addressing the issues related to migrant workers and students from their constituencies stranded in other states due to the lockdown over coronavirus.

The control room has been set up at room no. 9 (ground floor) of the Assembly building here. The control room will function on all working days from 10 am to 5.30 pm till May 3, sources said.

An MLA can contact the Assembly control room through the telephone number 0674-2390525 for assistance if any migrant worker or student from his/her assembly constituency is facing difficulties or stranded in other states due to nationwide lockdown.

Assembly deputy secretary Shishir Kanta Swain has been appointed as nodal officer for the control room. Swain has been asked to coordinate with other state governments, Assemblies and also the Parliament for providing assistance to the distressed persons.

The legislators can also contact the Assembly control room at ola@nic.in.

The move came a day after Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro urged all the MLAs and MPs to inform his office about the people stranded outside the state due to the lockdown.