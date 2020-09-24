New Delhi: Nearly 74 per cent of the new COVID-19 recoveries are from 10 states and Union Territories (UTs), the Health Ministry said Thursday. The majority of recoveries are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, UP, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. This information was also shared by the Union Health Ministry.

Daily new recoveries in India have surpassed the new cases of coronavirus infection for the last six days, the ministry said. It added that India’s total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 46.7 lakh exceeding active cases by more than 37 lakh.

A total 87,374 people have recuperated in a span of 24 hours in India. The number of new confirmed cases in the same time span is reported to be 86,508. The rate of recovery is in increasing due to focused strategies and effective people-centric measures, the ministry said.

“New recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for the last six days. This is a result of focus on testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging, as highlighted by the prime minister in his review meeting with seven high focus states and UTs on Wednesday,” the ministry said.

“The total number of recoveries stands at 46,74,987 pushing the recovery rate to 81.55 per cent. As India records more recoveries than the new cases, the gap between recovered cases and active cases is continuously widening. The recovered cases (46,74,987) exceed active cases (9,66,382) by more than 37 lakh,” the Health Ministry said. “This has also ensured that the active caseload accounts for merely 16.86 per cent of the total cases,” the ministry highlighted.

Following the national lead, 13 states and UTs are also reporting higher number of new recoveries than the new cases. Among the 10 states and UTs reporting 74 per cent recovered cases, Maharashtra has maintained this lead with 19,476 cases (22.3%) for the sixth consecutive day.

These encouraging results have been possible due to the Centre-led proactive and calibrated strategy of ‘test, track and treat’ method. “Early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking combined with high quality medical care through Standard of Care protocol issued by the Centre has aided the high number of recoveries,” the ministry it underlined.

Tireless efforts of ASHA workers have ensured effective surveillance and tracking progress of patients in supervised home isolation. The ‘eSanjeevani’ digital platform has enabled telemedicine services which have been successful in containing the spread of COVID-19. The Centre has focussed on building the clinical management capacities of doctors manning ICUs.

India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 57,32,518 with 86,508 people testing positive in a day. The death toll climbed to 91,149 with 1,129 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.