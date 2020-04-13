Mumbai: With 150 new cases of COVID-19 found in Mumbai, their count crossed the 1,500-mark Monday, while the death toll touched 100 in the financial capital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

According to a BMC release, 150 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,549.

Nine more COVID-19 patients died in the city, raising their number to 100 so far, it said.

The civic body said the total number of recovered patients shot up to 141 with 43 more persons discharged from hospitals.

PTI