Rayagada: Gandhi Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET) University located at Gunupur in Rayagada district has been closed for three days starting April 8.

The decision came following the detection of COVID-19 cases on the campus.

Informing about the move, the Registrar of the university said that the university has been closed as per the decision of the Sub-Collector and it will remain closed till April 10.

During the period, no one, including the students and employees who are residing outside the university premises, will be allowed into the campus, it was learnt.

Notably, Rayagada district reported 13 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending Thursday 9:00am. With this, the district’s tally has increased to 8,574.

However, 8, 458 patients have so far recovered from the disease and 71 patients are undergoing treatment.

Earlier, some institutions in the state were closed down for either reporting COVID-19 cases or paying scant attention to COVID-19 guidelines.

While Oxford College of Engineering & Management and Silicon Institute of Technology in Bhubaneswar were sealed for violation of COVID-19 guidelines, Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar was sealed after it reported large number COVID-19 cases.