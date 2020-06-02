Washington: The total number of global coronavirus has increased to over 6.2 million, while the death toll has topped 375,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,265,496, while the death toll increased to 375,526, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 1,811,370 confirmed cases and 105,165 deaths, the US currently accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 526,447 infections.

This was followed by Russia (414,328), the UK (277,736), Spain (239,638), Italy (233,197), India (198,370), France (189,348), Germany (183,594), Peru (170,039), Turkey (164,769), Iran (154,445) and Chile (105,158), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 39,127 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (33,475), Brazil (29,937), France (28,836), Spain (27,127) and Mexico (10,167).