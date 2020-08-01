Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 17.5 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 678,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,559,008 and 153,311, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,662,485 infections and 92,475 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,638,827), and is followed by Russia (838,461), South Africa (493,183), Mexico (424,637), Peru (407,492), Chile (355,667), the UK (304,793), Iran (304,204), Spain (288,522), Colombia (286,018), Pakistan (278,305), Saudi Arabia (275,905), Italy (247,537), Bangladesh (237,661), Turkey (230,873), France (225,196), Germany (210,399), Argentina (191,302), Iraq (124,609), Canada (118,265), Qatar (110,695) and Indonesia (108,376), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (46,688), UK (46,204), India (35,745), Italy (35,141), France (30,268), Spain (28,445), Peru (19,021), Iran (16,766) and Russia (13,939).

