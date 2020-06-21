Chhatrapur: Health screening of journalists started at City Hospital in Ganjam district Sunday. The first day saw as many as 26 journalists being tested. Of them, two have been found symptomatic and they have been tested for COVID-19.

Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange informed about the test through a tweet.

“In a special health screening programme, all media personnel checked at city hospital, 26 journalists have been medically checked. Two symptomatic journalists have been tested for COVID-19 and the result is awaited,” the tweet read.

“In the district, fresh cases of COVID-19 are emerging every day. Despite the fear of contracting the virus, journalists are discharging their duties. Meeting patients’ relatives, common people, health department and administrative officials are all in their day’s work. So the need of their test arises,” an official stated.

The journalists’ screening was carried out under the personal guidance of DPM Shyam Sundar Tripathy.

Notably, out of the 304 persons that tested positive in Odisha Sunday, Ganjam accounts for 40. The district also reported a death due to COVID-19.

“Another Covid positive 49 year old Male patient of Ganjam district passed away in hospital. He was also a patient of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Regret to inform that a 76 year old Covid positive Male of Bargarh district passed away while under treatment in hospital. He was also suffering from diabetes for long,” the state health department said on Twitter.

The COVID-19 toll in the district now stands at seven.

PNN