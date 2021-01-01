New Delhi: The daily new coronavirus infections in India remained below 30,000 for the 19th consecutive day. The fresh coronavirus infections took the caseload to 1,02,86,709. On the other hand the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98.83 lakh. This information was shared by the Union Health Ministry on its website updated Friday.

A total of 20,035 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll increased to 1,48,994 with 256 new fatalities, the data updated at 8.00am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease went up to 98,83,461 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.08 per cent. Currently in India the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3,00,000 for the 11th consecutive day.

At present there are 2,54,254 active cases of coronavirus infection India. It comprises 2.47 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh November 20. The coronavirus tally surpassed the one-crore mark December 19.

According to the ICMR, 17,31,11,694 samples have been tested up to December 31 with 10,62,420 samples being tested Thursday.