Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur district administration Monday said that permission for Ganesh Puja at various mandaps of the district has not been given for 2020 in view of the rise of COVID-19 cases across the district.

“In view of COVID-19 pandemic, there’re restrictions on large religious congregations. So, no permission has been given to puja mandaps to celebrate Ganesh Puja at community level”, said district collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra.

Mohapatra has issued an order in this regard in which it is mentioned that any violation against the order of cancellation of Ganesh Puja in the mandaps of the district shall attract penalties under the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the IPC.

Also Read: Illegal buffalo trade: 16 arrested, 46 buffaloes rescued in Kalahandi

Notably, Ganapati festival in Mumbai is not taking place this year.

The collector requested the residents of the district to cooperate with the district administration in order to help them enforce the order smoothly.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhadrak district administration have also restricted the Ganesh Puja celebrations for the year 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PNN