Bhubaneswar: Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 161, official data suggested.

While two of these patients are from Ganjam, the others are from Jharsuguda and Balasore, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the state government said.

“2nd Health Update, 3rd May, 2020. One new Case in Balasore. 34 yr Male. (West Bengal returnee. Asymptomatic. In quarantine) Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 161,” the I&PR department tweeted.

According to state government data as of Sunday morning, 161 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 104 cases are active, 56 have recovered and one person died.

PNN