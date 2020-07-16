Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday reported 494 new cases, taking the total tally in the state to 15,392.

Ganjam district reported two more deaths from COVID-19. The death toll across the state reached 79.

Out of the 494 new cases, 322 were reported from quarantine centres while 172 are local contacts.

District wide breakdown: Angul reported one new case, Balasore 21, Bhadrak 21, Bolangir three, Boudh two, Cuttack 38, Ganjam 246, Jagatsinghpur one, Jajpur 15, Kalahandi two, Kendrapada 11, Keonjhar ten, Khurda 64, Koraput four, Malkangiri four, Mayurbhanj 14, Nabarangpur four, Nayagarh 16, Nuapada nine, Puri seven, Rayagada one, Sambalpur four and Sundargarh ten.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,813.

