Bhubaneswar: The COVID tally in Odisha crossed the 10,000 mark with 571 new COVID-19 positive cases reported Tuesday. It is the biggest single day spike in the state till date. The total tally in the state has reached at 10,097 after the surge in cases Tuesday, the Health and Family Welfare Department informed.

Four additional deaths took the death toll in the state to 42, the department said.

Regret to inform that 4 Covid positive patients passed away while under treatment in hospital. 1. Male of 70 years of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes. 2. Male of 48 years of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease and Diabetes. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 7, 2020

3. Male of 60 years of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes. 4. Male of 53 years of Ganjam district. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 7, 2020

Two COVID-19 patients died due to other illnesses, which pushed the total tally of non-COVID deaths to 12.

Regret to report the demise of two Covid positive patients from cancer. 1. Male of 80 years of Cuttack district from Prostate Cancer with metastasis. 2. Male of 45 years of Mayurbhanj district from Cancer of Esophagus. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 7, 2020

Out of the 571 new cases, 403 were reported from quarantine centres while 168 are local contacts.

Ganjam district once again breached the 200-mark with 273 new COVID-19 cases, Sundargarth reported 51, Gajapati 56, Khurda 37, Cuttack 29, Balasore 28, Jagatsingpur 17, Jajpur 16, Mayurbhanj 14, Rayagada 10, Keonjhar and Nabarangpur each reporting 7, Bolangir 5, Sambalpur, 6 Angul and Puri each reporting 4, Kendrapara 3 and Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda,Nayagarh reporting one each.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 3557. Meanwhile 6486 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease.

PNN