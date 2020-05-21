Bhubaneswar: A patient of Odisha’s Ganjam district succumbed to the deadly coronavirus disease, taking the state’s total casualties to seven, official sources said Thursday.

Besides one death, 51 persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the state’s total to 1,103. The fresh cases are from Ganjam (4), Jajpur (5), Cuttack (9), Puri (1), Jagatsinghpur (2), Nayagarh (11), Angul (2), Mayurbhanj (3), Kalahandi (11), Sambalpur (2) and Malkangiri (1).

The Health and Family Welfare Department assured that contact tracing of the newly infected is underway.

With 51 new cases, the number of active cases in Odisha surged to 753 while the number of recovered patients now stands at 343.

PNN