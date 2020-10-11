Kalahandi: Even though Odisha government has been claiming effective management of COVID-19 treatment in hospitals of the state, the family members of a coronavirus patient in Kalahandi district have alleged that negligence of district headquarters hospital (DHH) officials led to their kin’s death.

According to family sources, Abhijit Sahoo from Kalahandi district was admitted at the Bhawanipatna DHH after he fell ill. He tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday evening. The hospital administration asked the family members to transfer him to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) Hospital subsequently.

However, the hospital authorities took four hours to transfer the patient to VIMSAR. Sahoo’s wife alleged that the hospital authorities also stopped treating her husband for four hours though his condition was critical.

They staged a dharna in front of the medical from Saturday night till Sunday wee hours alleging that the irresponsible behaviour of medical staff at Bhawanipatna DHH led to their kin’s death.

On the other hand, Kalahandi collector G Parag Harshad refuted the allegation and said though the hospital authorities referred the patient to VIMSAR as he had multiple co-morbidities, his family members refused to take him there.

“The hospital also arranged an ambulance to transfer the patient to the COVID hospital in the premises of VIMSAR. But the patient passed away mid-way,” Harshad added.

PNN