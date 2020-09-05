Ganjam: Once a COVID-19 hotspot, the coronavirus situation in Ganjam town here has improved quite a bit with the town registering a recovery rate of 93 per cent, if official data is anything to go by.

Informing about the current COVID-19 situation in the town, Ganjam NAC executive officer Prabhu Kalyan Das said the town’s coronavirus tally is 86 and of them, 81 have recovered from the disease.

“As of now, only five patients are undergoing treatment. In other words, our recovery rate is 93 per cent,” Das explained.

The town reported its first COVID-19 case June 4 and a total of 86 persons tested positive for the virus eventually. COVID warrior police inspector Dillip Kumar Sahu is one among the 81 patients who won the battle against the deadly disease.

The COVID situation in the entire district is also showing a sign of improvement.

While Ganjam district reported a two-digit figure of 97 cases for the first time after two months Friday, it reported 102 cases Saturday.

With this, the Ganjam’s tally has gone up to 18,544. Of them, 17,374 patients have recovered from the disease and only 962 patients are undergoing treatment at different COVID hospitals. The district also reported one COVID-19 death Saturday taking the district’s toll to 200 mark. The number of patients who died owing to comorbidities stands at eight.

