Chhatrapur: Taking a stringent step to check the spread of coronavirus, Ganjam district administration has imposed an order Thursday under which shopkeepers of the district would be fined with Rs. 1,000 if they fail to implement social distancing norms in front of their shops.

Collector and District Magistrate Vijay Amruta Kulange in the official Twitter handle directed the shopkeepers, “To ensure that customers maintain a two-metre gap among themselves while buying commodities from their respective shops.”

Similarly, ‘no mask, pay fine’ rule is under force in the district. Under this rule, “If anyone is coming outside without wearing a mask, then he/she will be penalised with Rs 1000 in urban area and Rs 500 in rural area.”

Kulange instructed the petrol pump owners to put ‘No mask, No Fuel’ plaque in their petrol pumps.

Taking to social media, Kulange also urged the senior citizens of the district to take care of their health and to take medicines in time. He also urged the senior citizens to not venture outside if it is not urgent.

