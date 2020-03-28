Khurda: The administration has sealed all entry points to Khurda town to enforce the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus.

The administration has also erected barricades at around 25 strategic places in the town to prevent vehicular traffic as part of a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

“We decided to seal all the entry points to Khurda in the wake of detection of coronavirus in an elderly person in Bhubaneswar. Barricades have been erected at New Bus Stand area, Chandichua Square and Mukundaprasad Square to prevent movement of people and vehicles,” said a senior official of the district administration.

Khurda Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pratap Swain said the administration was forced to raise barricades on almost all roads and streets in the district headquarters town as some people violated the lockdown over coronavirus.

“The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister have urged people to stay at home for 21 days to check the spread of coronavirus. However, some people frequently ventured out ignoring the lockdown. As a result, we were forced to block all the roads and streets in Khurda. People cannot use bikes and cars in the town,” Swain said.

The SP further revealed that the administration has asked people to travel on foot while purchasing vegetables and groceries from the local markets. “Around 50 cases have been registered against the people who violated the coronavirus lockdown in Khurda. We have opened a control room to help people during this lockdown period,” he added.

Earlier, the administration had asked the greengrocers and fish sellers to open their stalls at Baseli ground, Gurujang, Mukteswarpur and TLC ground in Khurda to ensure social distancing among customers.

However, many people were seen congregating at these markets in violation of guidelines laid down by the government. Repeated requests by the civic officials for maintaining social distancing fell on deaf ears.

The drugstores in Khurda have been temporarily shut down for violating the norms laid down to check the spread of the deadly virus.

“The greengrocers have been asked to maintain adequate distance among them while circles have been drawn in front of each stall to ensure social distancing among the customers. Several banners and hoardings have been put up in the town to make people aware of the precautionary measures against coronavirus. We have decided to take stern action against people who will violate the guidelines,” said Khurda Municipal Executive Officer Shwetapadma Satpathy.