Sergarh: As part of precautionary measures to avoid coronavirus infections, Balasore district’s Sergarh block tehsildar D Dayasindhu Parida Wednesday issued orders to enforce restrictions on mass gatherings.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 through travellers who attend these events and introduce the virus to others,” he said and added that congregations at Jagannath temple, Sheetala temple, Jayachandi temple of Harekrushnapur, and Ramchandi temple will be barred.

Following the order, only a few servitors remained in these temples to carry out the rituals. The tehsildar has warned people not to gather in front of the temples. He later inspected all the buses coming to Sergarh as well.

Parida has further asked people to not travel by standing in the buses and has directed the vehicle staff to maintain hygiene in public and private vehicles.

