Gangtok: The Himalayan state of Sikkim reported its first coronavirus case when a 25-year-old student who returned from Delhi tested positive, a senior official said Sunday.

Sikkim Health Secretary Pempa T. Bhutia said that the swab sample of the student was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri (in West Bengal) for testing. The positive report came on Saturday.

The student from Rabangla in South Sikkim district is admitted at Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial Hospital in Gangtok. Hospital sources said his health condition was stable.

The student was living in Delhi to prepare for UPSC examinations but returned to the state by bus along with a few others last week.

Till Saturday night, 1,707 people were tested in Sikkim.

The first corona case was reported a day after the Sikkim government announced that teaching for students from Class 9 to university levels would resume from June 15.

The tiny Himalayan state was one of the first states to close inter-state and international borders and ban entry of both domestic and foreign tourists, besides migrant labourers.

