Sundargarh: The COVID infection cases are steadily rising in the Steel City and other parts of Sundargarh district.

As many as 95 people in Rourkela alone have tested positive over last two days.

According to the district administration, all these cases were detected in Sector 16 area.

They have been infected after coming in contact with a person of Rourkela who is said to be a super spreader.

As many as 49 cases were detected Tuesday from the same area.

According to the state health department, Sundargarh reported 78 new cases Wednesday while Rourkela reported 46 cases.

District Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said aggressive contact tracing has been initiated.

Of the positive cases today, 17 have a travel history, 58 are contacts of the previous cases. Most of the positives have been reported from containment zones.

The district administration has declared Basanti colony and Gol Ghar area as containment zones.