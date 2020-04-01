New Delhi: A patient in Delhi’s Rajiv Gandhi Hospital attempted suicide but was saved by doctors, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday.

“A patient in Delhi’s Rajiv Gandhi Hospital attempted suicide but was saved by the doctors. I have directed for more security at the hospitals,” Kejriwal said.

According to sources, the man who attempted to jump from the window of one of the rooms, was a suspected patient of coronavirus.

The middle-aged man was among the people who were taken to hospitals from the Nizamuddin Markaz. He also has some psychological disorder, according to sources.

So far, a total of 53 cases have been reported in two days from the Nizamuddin Markaz where they had gathered for a Tablighi Jamaat event.

A total of 536 people were shifted to the hospitals, while 1,810 are in quarantine centers from the Nizamuddin Markaz. A total of 2,346 people were taken out of the Markaz building.

IANS