Berhampur: With the mutant coronavirus strain identified in the UK causing apprehension and panic globally, Ganjam district administration Friday confirmed that at least three persons have returned to Berhampur from that country.

On the sidelines of launching ‘COVID Sachetanata Rath’ which will cover two blocks every day till December 29, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Friday informed about the Britain returnees.

“We have already traced one of the three returnees who is in home quarantine. However, there is no need to panic as RT-PCR test was conducted twice and reports came out to be COVID-19 negative. Efforts are underway to trace out the other two returnees,” he said adding that the emergence of the new strain of coronavirus requires people to be more vigilant.

Referring to the people of Ganjam district, Kulange said the district has won the battle against coronavirus in its first phase and it was possible due to the cooperation of the people. The same cooperation is required to come out triumphant in this second phase. Since it is suspected that the mutated coronavirus has already reached in cities like Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra, we have to be extra cautious, he added.

Notably, the district reported two positive cases Friday, taking the tally to 21,782. Of them, 21,507 have recovered from the disease and 21 patients are undergoing treatment. The deadly disease has so far claimed 246 lives in the district.

PNN