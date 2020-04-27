Bhubaneswar: The novel coronavirus disease continued to spread its tentacles across Odisha as two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, according to the Health and Family Welfare department.

The new cases took the total tally in the state to 110. The number of active cases in Odisha stands at 75 with 37 patients recovering from the disease so far.

Of the two that tested positive Monday, one is a 22-year-old health worker from Dasmantapur in Koraput district and the other is a 32-year-old West Bengal returnee in Balasore. The staff nurse from Koraput returned from Kolkata April 14 to join duty and was quarantined and tested due to travel history.

The Health department said that the total number of active cases in Balasore district now stands at 16.

Earlier Monday, five persons from Balasore district had tested positive for COVID-19.

